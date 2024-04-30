Live
FSSAI inspects mall, issues hygiene notices
Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force team conducted inspections at the food court premises of GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills and issued notices to vendors for not maintaining hygiene. Hygiene, storage, and food quality-related violations were observed in the kitchens of Aha Dakshin, Sizzling Joe, and Khansaab. All three vendors were warned and issued notices, with further action to be taken accordingly.
On Monday, it was observed that KFC did not maintain proper logs at their store and was found to be reusing edible oil. Moreover, violations of the FSSAI Act were also identified at Hard Rock Cafe and Starbucks. All listed restaurant businesses have received strict warnings and notices to improve the quality and hygiene of their products. Additionally, vendors must submit a compliance report.