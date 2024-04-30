Cong complains to EC against provocative speeches by rivals

Hyderabad: The PCC’s Election Management Committee on Monday registered their complaint against the rivals including BJP, BRS and AIMIM. Led by committee’s convenor and former MLC K Dileep Kumar, the delegation met Vikas Raj, Chief Electoral Officer and submitted a memorandum.

The committee has demanded that the Election Commission initiate action against the leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KTR, MLA, his nephew Harish Rao and other BRS leaders, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several other MIM leaders, due to highly provocative speeches.

The committee also requested the CEO for deployment of paramilitary forces and other police personnel in the sensitive parliamentary segments for effective control of law & order. Further, the committee pointed out that it has become very common to distribute money and liquor to the voters, which needs to be curbed. Instead of two days, there should be a 10-day prohibition imposed in the State on liquor sales, it said.

The committee also pointed out that across the State in many polling stations there is a possibility of rigging, impersonation and intimidation of voters and urged this to be checked. The Committee also highlighted the possibility of large-scale violence, booth capturing and heavy rigging in Hyderabad parliamentary segment.

The CEO assured the committee that all the aspects which are brought to his notice will be examined and necessary initiatives will be taken for effective maintenance of law and order and for peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.