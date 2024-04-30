Live
TDP never has respect for its workers, alleges Muttamsetti
Highlights
Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is drawing the attention of the opponent party leaders by providing corruption free governance.
Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is drawing the attention of the opponent party leaders by providing corruption free governance.
Participating in a campaign here on Monday, he mentioned that every activist was given an appropriate position during the YSRCP’s rule.
In the presence of Srinivasa Rao, a number of families of the TDP and Jana Sena Party joined YSRCP from GVMC 4th and 5th wards.
Marking the occasion, the constituency candidate said that there was no development during the previous government’s tenure and that they did not respect workers of the party.
