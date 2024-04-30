Google's AR Animals: A Farewell or Just a Glitch

Google's beloved AR search feature, known for bringing augmented reality creatures and objects to life through smartphone lenses, may decline. Reports indicate a significant reduction in the number of animals available for AR rendering, sparking concerns among users about the feature's future.



Initially introduced in early 2020, Google's AR search feature garnered widespread popularity, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, offering entertainment and educational opportunities, particularly for families with children. It allowed users to interact with virtual animals, dinosaurs, bugs, and even fictional characters like Pac-Man and Baby Yoda.

However, recent observations suggest a decline in the availability of AR animals, with only a handful remaining accessible for some users. While some speculate that it could be a temporary glitch, others fear it may signal the feature's impending demise.

Notably, Google's AR endeavours have faced setbacks in recent times, including the departure of key personnel from its AR team and the discontinuation of projects like Project Iris AR glasses. Moreover, earlier this year, the company laid off hundreds of AR hardware employees, further fueling concerns about the future of Google's AR initiatives.

Despite inquiries made to Google for clarification on the matter, no official statement has been provided as of yet. In the meantime, users are encouraged to seize the opportunity to explore Google's AR animals while they are still available, just in case the feature undergoes further changes or discontinuation in the future.