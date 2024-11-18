Chief convener of CorWA elected

Live
In the 11th National Conference of Resident Welfare Associations (NCRWA), held recently in Hyderabad, KSR Murthy of JR Nagar Colony in Visakhapatnam was elected as the chief convener of the Confederation of RWAs (CoRWA), the pan India apex body of RWAs in the country.
Murthy is the secretary general of CoRWA for the last eight years and is now its chief convener. Since 2016, he is also the associate president of Andhra Pradesh Federation of RWAs (APFERWAS), Visakhapatnam. Apart from Murthy, four other members of the APFERWAS form a part of the CoRWA team. M Durgaprasad of Kirlampudi RWA as the vice president, K G Rama Rao of Srinagar RWA, Vijayawada as the secretary, Nara Joshi of Mallikarjuna Puram RWA, Guntur as the joint secretary. Meanwhile, Uday Shirname, president of APFERWAS continues as the executive committee member.