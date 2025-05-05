Chief Minister sets May 18 as deadline for forming all party panels

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that the programme of rebuilding works of the capital city of Amaravati has been well-organised and appreciated the efforts of all the leaders and activists for making it a resounding success.

In a teleconference with all the party MPs, MLAs and the members of various party committees, Chandrababu Naidu said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had visited the State earlier, this event has been organised in such a way that it has created a milestone.

The national and global focus is now on Amaravati with the relaunching of the capital works, the Chief Minister said and stated that all the precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of the people right from leaving their houses till they reached the venue and back home. The works have been relaunched from the hands of none other than the Prime Minister only to send a strong message about the necessity of Amaravati and to get the past glory to the capital, Chandrababu told the party leaders.

Recalling that the Prime Minister has said that Amaravati is going to lay a strong foundation for Vikasith Bharat-2047, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the construction of Amaravati will move at a faster pace without any hurdles.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister, he and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had made a promise during the electioneering that the State will be rebuilt and observed that as promised after coming to power the State has been brought back on track. “After managing successfully to get funds for Polavaram, we are working with the aim of completing the project by 2027. Also, we have given life to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which was almost on the verge of closure and secured Rs 11,400 cr funds for the steel plant,” Naidu said.

Railway Zone, which is the dream of the people of North Andhra too has been realised, he said and stated that funds on a large scale are being brought to the State besides getting the giant units like BPCL, ArcelorMittal and Green Energy plants in Rayalaseema along with Orvakallu and Koparthy industrial parks, the Chief Minister said. “We will also get the Lepakshi-Koparthy corridor and MSME parks have been inaugurated recently in 11 Assembly segments,” he noted.

Pointing out that pensions are being paid on 1st day of every month, he said that DSC notification has been issued to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. Under Deepam-2 scheme free cooking gas cylinders are being supplied to over one crore beneficiaries while Rs 20,000 has been paid to each fisherman family under the Matchyakarula Sevalo (in service of fishermen) scheme, he observed. The CM reaffirmed that Annadata scheme will be launched this month itself and Rs 15,000 for each child will be paid under Talliki Vandanam scheme much before the schools are reopened.

By June 12 the NDA will be completing one year in office, the CM said and asked the party leaders to take the programmes being taken up by the State Government closer to the people.

Except the state committee, all the other panels should be constituted by May 18, Chandrababu Naidu said and announced that the party’s annual Mahanadu this time will be conducted in Kadapa on May 27, 28 and 29. The state committee will be constituted after Mahanadu, he declared.