Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving here to participate in a series of programmes on July 19. According to official sources, the Chief Minister will participate in Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra programme and later in Praja Vedika. Before his departure from Renigunta airport to return to Vijayawada, the Chief Minister will participate in a programme at IIT near Yerpedu.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with JC Subham Bansal and SP V Harshavardhan Raju on Thursday held a meeting at Tirupati airport on the arrangements including security and also reviewed the arrangements where the Chief Minister will participate.

The Collector said the Chief Minister will also visit Kapilatheertham and later the Corporation waste management project at Thukivakam village near Tirupati.

ASPs Ravi Manoharachari, Venkat Rao, RDO Rammohan, Ruia Superintendent Dr Radha and fire officer Ramanaiah were present.