Chief Minister YS Jagan inaugurates ATC Tyres

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates a tyre manufacturing company at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

After the inauguration of ATC Tyres AP Private Limited that manufactures tyres for farming and mining purposes at APSEZ, the Chief Minister interacted with the company heads and lauded their efforts to set up shop in Anakapalli.

Chief Minister participated in the stone-breaking ceremony of another eight companies, including Megha Fruit Processing unit, Optimus Drug Limited and Win Win Speciality Insulators.

Earlier, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MG Madhavi, District Collector A.Mallikharjuna, Commissioner of Police Ch.Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, VMRDA chairperson A.Vijaya Nirmala, among others, accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister at Visakhapatnam Airport from where the CM left to Atchutapuram on an helicopter.