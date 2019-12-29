Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni offers prayers at Durga temple in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni along with her family members, visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devastanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. The Chief Secretary offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The Temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu welcomed the Chief Secretary with temple protocol and honours. Devasthanam Vedic priests gave their blessings on the Chief Secretary and her family on the occasion. Later, the Executive Officer Suresh Babu gave Goddess Kanaka Durga a portrait and Prasadam to the Chief Secretary.