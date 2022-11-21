Chilakaluripeta soaks in devotion

Chilakaluripeta (Palnadu District): Chilakaluripeta reverberated with the chanting of panchakshari maha mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya, and sounds of Dhamurakas and conch shells as the Karthika Deepotsavam celebrations were held at RVSCVS High school grounds conducted by hmtv on Monday.

The programme began with a shoba yatra of Goddess Ganga Bala Tripura Sundari Sameta Nagamalleswara temple to Karthika Deepotsavam venue at the high school grounds. Kerala's traditional musical instruments, including Damarukam, Chenda drum beats and traditional attires were the main attraction during the Shobha yatra.

The celebrations included special pujas and Maharudrabhishekam and Abhishekam to Narmada Bala Lingam. Maha Rudra Homam and Kalayanotsavam were performed by Veda pandits from the Srisailam Devasthanam.

As a large number of women, men and children assembled at the school grounds, the programme began with Ganapati Stuti and Veda Pathanam. Students of Veda Patashala of Tuni Tapovanam, Dharmapuri, rendered slokas from Rig Veda.

The 80-feet Kailas Vedika (stage) with a 20 feet idol of Lord Siva was a special attraction. Among the swamiji's who blessed the occasion were 37th Peethadipati of Udupi Pejawar Matham Sri Sri Sri Viswa Prasanna Teertha, Vasavai Peethadipati Sarawati Satyananda Swami and Tuni Tapovanam Dharmapuri Swami Sachitananda Saraswati. Cultural programmes like Kuchipudi dance by Vasantha Lakshmi troupe were also held.

Delivering his speech, Udipi Swamiji explained the importance of Karthika Deepotsavam. He said one may be able to buy anything with money but not inner peace and blessings of God. Blessings can be obtained only through prayer with devotion. One should realise that God is omnipresent. He is there in temples, in the idols worshipped by individuals at home and within each person.

This fact should be recognized by all. Swamiji advised people to follow the path of peace and always be helpful to others.

Vasavi Swamiji said as long as pujas, Vratam and homams are performed, Sanatana Dharma will survive. Gayatri Mantram must be recited in every house. Shiva needs just a glass of water. It is very easy to perform his puja. Chanting of panchakshari mantra Om Namah Shivaya would bring good health and the lord would bless all with wealth as well, he said.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, former MLA Marri Rajasekhkar and several other leaders participated in the programme.