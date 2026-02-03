Child marriage eradication awareness rath yatra held

Puttaparthi: As part of the efforts to eliminate child marriages in Sri Sathya Sai district, District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar flagged off child marriage eradication rath yatra at district police office premises on Monday.

The awareness campaign is being organised by RDS organisation and the Shakti Team, with support from Just Rights for Children.

The SP said such initiatives play a crucial role in creating awareness about the harmful impact of child marriages and can significantly contribute to reducing their occurrence in society. He emphasised the need for collective responsibility from all sections of society to protect children’s rights and ensure their education, health, and safety. “Sustained awareness and community participation are key to completely eradicating child marriage,” he said.

RDS Director Bhanuja stated the Rath Yatra would be conducted across Puttaparthi and Kadiri divisions with the objective of sensitising people and preventing child marriages at the grassroots level.

Members of Shakti Team and RDS staff and others participated in the programme.