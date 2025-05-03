Children should participate in sports to develop discipline: Dr. Shankar Sharma

Kurnool: The Taekwondo summer training classes at Sri Lakshmi NaraSimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam near Pedda Market in Kurnool have been renamed Dr. Shankar Sharma. Children are being trained in Taekwondo under the guidance of Taekwondo instructor Venkateswarlu.

This summer training classes are continuing for a month. On this occasion, guest Dr. Shankar Sharma addressed the players. He suggested that martial arts practice should be done in the morning as the sun is high at present.

Parents should take care of their children and encourage them to participate in sports from an early age. Participating in sports will instill discipline in life. He said that yoga, pranayama and exercise in martial arts will increase concentration. Dr. Shankar Sharma advised them to take clean food and water. They should not eat junk food and eat more fruits.

Only those who are healthy are useful for the future of the country. Since the students are training in the morning, Dr. Shankar Sharma arranged hot boxes for all the players. Taekwondo instructor Venkateshwarlu was present at the event.