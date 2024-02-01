Children should treat parents with generosity, says Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy

Dr. Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy, Baganga District Comprehensive Correctional Project Officer, visited the 9th anniversary of Brinda Spirit Foundation Old Age Home in Azad Nagar, Chintakommadinne Mandal, Kadapa City on Wednesday. On this occasion, he said that the services of parents are unforgettable, no matter how much we serve them, we cannot repay their debt, he said that it is the responsibility of every family member to take care of them.

Brinda Prabhuti, looking at the old people in the old age home, said that they are sucking my parents, and in the future parents should not be left behind in the old age home.

He said that our culture, traditions and customs should be taught to the children from a young age so that at least some of the children do not join their parents in ashrams.

In such a good environment, the ashram administrators who are staying here in the ashram and taking care of the elderly congratulated the couple Balasubbaiah and Sudharani.

Similarly, everyone in this society is called upon to participate in service activities with a service perspective and consider service to humanity as Madhava Seva.

The representatives of the service organization serving the district were honored at the hands of Comprehensive Punishment Project Officer Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy.

Ashram administrators Bala Subbaiah, Sudharani, Vikas Harikrishna, Thallapaka Obulesu, Mimanara Vishnu Vardhan, Basata Eshwar, Himavarshini Foundation Vijayalakshmi, Gundlakunta Ravi and representatives of other service organizations participated in this program.