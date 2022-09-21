Chimakurthy: Weavers want removal of GST on yarn

Chimakurthy: The YSR Congress Party Weavers wing president Ganji Chiranjeevi assured all cooperation for the welfare of the weavers in the State and promised to work tirelessly to solve their problems.

Chimakurthy Chenetha Society president Avvaru Adinarayana and directors Soma Yanadisetty and Donthu Hari, councillor Soma Seshadri and others met Chiranjeevi at his residence in Mangalagiri on Tuesday and explained the problems of the weavers in Prakasam district and other places in the State. They asked him to try to convince the Union government through the State government for removing GST on yarn and see that APCO purchases handloom clothes through the societies. They submitted a representation to Chiranjeevi requesting him to work to provide weavers pensions to the workers in the allied fields also.

Responding to the weavers' leaders, Chiranjeevi assured his support and said that he will tour the State and meet the weavers to learn about their issues. He said that he will prepare a programme for the holistic development of the weavers and advised them not to worry.