Chinna Jeeyar, a great social reformer: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Somasila (Nellore district): While describing Tridandi Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar as a great social reformer, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Jeeyar has been rendering remarkable services for humanity through his spiritual and social activities. The minister along with his family members participated in the inauguration of newly constructed Gosala by Tridandi Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar at Somasila village in Ananthasagaram mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the installation of Vishnavite spiritual guru Ramanujacharya statue ‘Samatha Murthy’ with Rs 1,000 crores in Hyderabad.

The minister assured that he will extend all support for the development of Paramananda Matam run by Jeeyar by developing it as a tourism spot. Earlier the minister performed special pujas in Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple along with his family members in Somasila village. Temple priests welcomed the minister with Poorna Kumbham on the occassion.