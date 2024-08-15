Chinna Ramudu takes charge as JC

Rajamahendravaram : S Chinna Ramudu assumed charge on Wednesday as the Joint Collector of East Godavari district.

He previously worked as VC and MD of AP Scheduled Caste Cooperative Finance Corporation. He met district collector P Prasanthi on a courtesy call at the Collector’s camp office. They discussed priority issues of the district and the Independence Day programme arrangements.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, collectorate staff, and officials of various departments met Chinna Ramudu at his office. He said that he would work on the development of the district and support the implementation of the government’s priority programmes and the proper implementation of welfare schemes.