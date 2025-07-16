Chinta flays Bandi Sanjay for ‘raking up’ religious issues

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan criticised Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar for racking up religious issue during his recent visit to Tirumala for darshan.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said the BJP leader seems to have no issues except creating communal rift by unnecessarily racking up other religions.

Taking a jibe at Sanjay Kumar’s allegation that 1,000 non-Hindus were working in TTD, he said it is not 1,000 but 5,000 other religious people working in Tirumala hills. “Who are they, what they are doing, do you know the Union Minister “ he questioned the Union Minister and added that they all are menial jobs like cleaning toilets.

For the sake of feeding their families and getting a square meal they were doing these works of cleaning filth which no other ready to do.

“Will the BJP leader Sanjay Kumar get ready to bring 5,000 people from his Telangana for cleaning toilets and remove filth for a petty wage of Rs 10,000 per month,” he questioned.

The Congress leader also alleged that caste discrimination was still continuing in Tirumala.

Elaborating, he said not even a single officer working in Tirumala temple belongs to SC community while BCs also were meted out raw deal in the allotment of shops at Tirumala.

“The TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu who is posing as champion of BCs should disclose the priority his government has given to OBCs in TTD,” the senior Congress leader asked.