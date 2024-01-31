Live
Just In
Chintamaneni Prabhakar complains in illegal gravel mining in Pedavegi mandal
Denduluru former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and his followers were successful in stopping illegal gravel mining in Pedavegi mandal.
Denduluru former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and his followers were successful in stopping illegal gravel mining in Pedavegi mandal. The gravel mafia abandoned their tippers and JCBs at the mining site upon Chintamaneni's arrival. Chintamaneni notified the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) about the illegal mining and requested action to be taken. The local Sub-Inspector (SSI) and revenue department staff arrived at the scene to record the details.
However, shortly after Chintamaneni left, around 300 supporters of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) arrived and attacked the TDP leaders and Chintamaneni's followers with sticks and rods while the police were present. Senior TDP leaders, including Tatha Satyanarayana, were assaulted, and their cars were vandalized. TDP leaders and Chintamaneni's followers put up a strong resistance against the attack.
The YCP leaders, including Ghanta Prasad (husband of the ZP Chairman) and Kamireddy Nani, who were present at the scene, oversaw the heinous attack. The police did not respond adequately, and some YCP leaders even threatened the media and deleted videos of the incident. The police later used cranes to remove the damaged cars from the area early the next morning.