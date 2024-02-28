Chintamaneni Prabhakar takes part in re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple

Former state government whip and ex-MLA of Denduluru, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, recently took part in the re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple and the reconstruction of the flag pole in Jogannapalem village of Denduluru mandal. During the event, Prabhakar performed special pujas at the temple and expressed his concerns about the restoration of the historic temple.

Prabhakar praised the temple committee and villagers for their efforts to preserve the unique temple, which is known for being a free-standing structure. He promised to offer his support for the development of the temple and ensure that its significance is passed down to future generations.

The event was attended by Joganna Palem Sarpanch Pasumarthi Rajeshwari Prabhakar, Denduluru Mandal Party President Maganti Narayana Prasad (Millu Babu), and several other senior leaders and TDP members. The presence of many village elders and community leaders added to the significance of the occasion.









