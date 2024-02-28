  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chintamaneni Prabhakar takes part in re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple

Chintamaneni Prabhakar takes part in re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple
x
Highlights

Former state government whip and ex-MLA of Denduluru, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, recently took part in the re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple

Former state government whip and ex-MLA of Denduluru, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, recently took part in the re-consecration of the Sri Yogalingeswara Swamy temple and the reconstruction of the flag pole in Jogannapalem village of Denduluru mandal. During the event, Prabhakar performed special pujas at the temple and expressed his concerns about the restoration of the historic temple.

Prabhakar praised the temple committee and villagers for their efforts to preserve the unique temple, which is known for being a free-standing structure. He promised to offer his support for the development of the temple and ensure that its significance is passed down to future generations.

The event was attended by Joganna Palem Sarpanch Pasumarthi Rajeshwari Prabhakar, Denduluru Mandal Party President Maganti Narayana Prasad (Millu Babu), and several other senior leaders and TDP members. The presence of many village elders and community leaders added to the significance of the occasion.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X