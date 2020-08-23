Chirala: Rowdy-sheeter kills retired ASI following heated argument

Chirala: A rowdy-sheeter murdered a retired ASI, just because the latter advised him against making nuisance in front of his house, said Chirala rural CI M Rosaiah.

Explaining about the murder in Chirala on Sunday, Rosaiah said that Sudanagunta Nageswara Rao worked as an ASI and retired in the police department. He was living with a woman by name Lakshmi in Weavers Colony of Thotavaripalem village in Chirala mandal after his wife expired five years ago.

On Saturday night, Nageswara Rao advised a rowdy-sheeter by name Surendra alias Sunny who was fully drunk and was in an inebriated state, to stop nuisance in front of his house and move away. After the argument Surendra left the place, but came after few minutes with a stick and hit on the head of the retired ASI and beat Lakshmi who tried to stop him. The injured Nageswara Rao died on the spot in a pool of blood.

Rosaiah and his staff sent the body of Nageswara Rao for an inquest in the morning and arrested the accused by the afternoon and started investigating the case