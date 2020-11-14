Chirala: Welfare schemes to address needs of everyone

Chirala: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced many welfare programs to address the needs of everyone in the family, said YSRCP leader Amanchi Swamulu.

Swamulu participated in the 'Prajalalo Nadu, Prajalakosam Nedu' padayatra programme to mark the completion of Praja Sankalpa Yatra three years ago, at Chirala mandal on Friday.

The YSRCP workers are conducting the padayatra in the constituency for the last eight days under the leadership of former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan. On Friday, they conducted the padayatra from Devinuthala village to Kavurivari Palem through Pullaiah Palem and Gavinivari Palem, in which Krishna Mohan's brother Swamulu also participated.

He conducted palabhishekam to the photo of the Chief Minister and said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has learned about the plight of common people in the padayatra he had conducted and introduced the welfare programs for the poor and weaker sections in society as an uncle to children, brother to the youth and son to the old aged.

He said that Chandrababu has proved his love for the poor by filing cases in the courts and stalling the distribution of housing plots by the government. He announced that the Chirala public is always with Amanchi Krishna Mohan and they believe the development of the constituency is only possible with him. The YSRCP rural convener Mediboyina Balaram Reddy, senior leaders Karneti Ravi, Burla Anjaneyulu, Musalaiah, Krishna, Mallarapu Srinu, and others also participated in the programme.