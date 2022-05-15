Chittoor: 648 candidates to write APPSC exams today

Chittoor: First time in the history of Chittoor district, the APPSC has planned to conduct examinations in Chittoor on Sunday. Over 648 candidates will attend APPSC examinations for which three examination centres were selected, according to N Rajesekhar, District Revenue Officer.

Addressing media, Rajasekhar said that all arrangements have been made for conducting the examinations smoothly. Over 300 candidates will write examinations at Venkateswara Engineering College, 205 in Srinivasa Engineering College and 105 candidates in Vemu Engineering College, he said.

The DRO said all the candidates should attend the examinations by 9.30 am and candidates should reach the examination halls before 30 minutes.

The APSRTC has instructed to provide bus services for candidates and the DMHO would depute first aid medical teams to three examination halls, the DRO stated. Representatives from APPSC, medical, transport and police have attended the meet.

