7th ‘Vishwa Sangh Shibir’ begins

Hyderabad: RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat to address the participants of the 7th ‘Vishwa Sangh Shibir ‘ way at Kanha Shanti Van on Sunday. Heartfulness Guide Daaji and Dr Krishna Ella, the founder of Bharat Biotech, will also address the participants.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural event on Saturday, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale urged Hindu volunteers to live and work in harmony with Dharma, irrespective of geography, highlighting its potential to foster global peace and prosperity.

Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas, Swami Govind Dev Giri, explained that Dharma ensures balance and stability, guiding humanity toward both material and spiritual progress.

Heartfulness Guide Daaji graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The session was presided over by Banwarilal Purohit, President of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and former Governor of Assam, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

The Shibir features lectures, expert panels, and interactive sessions centered on Dharma’s role in holistic development.

The 7th edition of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir (VSS), a global congregation organized by Shri Vishva Niketan Trust. This five-day event, held every five years, brings together key volunteers and representatives from across the world to strengthen collective resolve and share experiences.

This year’s Shibir has drawn 1,610 participants from 79 countries, representing all continents.

Welcoming the delegates, Shyam Parande emphasized that VSS is not merely a program but a joyful reaffirmation of shared goals and commitment.

The Shibir’s theme, “Dharmé Sarvam Pratishthitam”, underscores Dharma as the foundation of personal, social, and global well-being. A commemorative souvenir elaborating on Dharma’s relevance in contemporary life was unveiled by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji. Additionally, four research-based books by Dr. Ratan Sharda documenting Hindu organizational history worldwide were released, along with two new works by Daaji: “The Heart of Lord Ram” and “Holy Tirthankaras”.

A special rendition of the Vishva Prarthana, composed by music director Rahul Ranade and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, was launched alongside a theme video featuring a Philharmonic Orchestra backdrop.