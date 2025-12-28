First Aid Centre Inaugurated for Devotees on Alipiri Footpath

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu has officially opened a new first aid centre located at the seventh mile on the Alipiri footpath. This facility has been established to prioritise the health and safety of devotees making their way to the darshan of Lord Venkateswara via this popular route.

During the inauguration, Naidu emphasised the importance of the centre, stating it would ensure swift access to medical services for those in need. He encouraged devotees to utilise the centre’s services in cases of illness or emergencies.

The centre will be staffed by doctors from TTD and Apollo Hospitals, supported by a trained paramedical team. Key medical equipment available includes an ECG machine, an oxygen concentrator, a nebuliser, and a variety of medicines.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary, and other officials were also present for the opening ceremony.