KCR set to attend Telangana assembly session to begin tomorrow

The Telangana Assembly sessions are scheduled to commence tomorrow, with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expected to attend the first day. Reports indicate that he will make the journey from his residence in Erravalli to Nandi Nagar, either this evening or tomorrow morning.

KCR's participation in the Assembly sessions has piqued significant interest within political circles, as he has only attended the Assembly twice before: once for the Governor's address and again during the budget presentation.

His upcoming attendance comes on the heels of a recent press conference, where KCR launched a scathing attack on the Congress government. In response, the ruling party has countered with criticisms directed at KCR, leading to an ongoing exchange of words between the Congress and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties.