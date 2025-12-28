Danam confident of victory again in the face of by-poll

Hyderabad: Khairathabad MLA Danam Nagender exuded confidence that he will win again if by-poll comes to his constituency. He said that he has guts to contest by-poll and that guts have come from party activists.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, after participating in the meeting of party activists of Himayatnagar division, Danam said that he won elections six times with the support of the party activists. I am not afraid of by-polls. My courage to tender resignation is my party activists’ support and to contest by-poll. I am ready to tender resignation if need arises,” he said.

Adding a note on his previous party, Nagender said that the BRS leaders have forgotten how to give respect to the CM’s position. “The BRS leaders should not forget the fact that they may face counter allegations if they make accusations,” he pointed out.