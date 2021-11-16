Chittoor: All set for one ZPTC, 7 MPTCs poll today

Chittoor: Elections for Bangarupalem ZPTC and seven MPTCs in Gudipala, Gudipalli, K V Palli, Kuppam, Nagari, S R Puram and Santhipuram mandals would be held on Tuesday, according to M S Murali, Returning Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 59,555 voters would exercise their franchise in Bangarupalyam ZPTC while all the arrangements were made for polling in 93 polling stations.

Counting of votes would commence on November 18. Over 120 Returning Officers and 121 Assistant Returning Officers were deployed for polling process.

Effective security measures were initiated to ensure free and fair polling, he added. He further said that police would take a stringent action if any miscreants resort to create law and order problem.