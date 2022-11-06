Chittoor bags first place in Nadu-Nedu, housing for poor

Chittoor: The undivided Chittoor district comprising the present parts of Tirupati and Annamayya district bagged the coved first position in the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme for rejuvenation of government schools and in the much needed housing programme for poor, according to Minister for Energy, Mines and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Saturday, the minister lauded the district administration for the impressive performance in the two prestigious programmes of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government and wanted the collector and officials to maintain the same tempo in other schemes also to take the district to top position.

The meet presided over by ZP chairman G Srinivasulu was attended by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, YSRCP legislators A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), Venkat Goud (Palamaner), M S Babu (Puthalapattu), Audimulam (Sathyavedu), N Bharat, MLC, ZPTC and MPPs of the district. Briefing media after the meeting, Ramachandra Reddy said the members, who attended the meet, brought local issues received in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam pogramme going on in the district to notice of the chair for a solution and observed that the door-to-door programme was proving a blessing in disguise for solving the local issues.

Instructions were given to the district collector to take immediate steps for attending the left over works if any on or before the next ZPP General Body Meeting the minister said informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to each Sachivalayam in the state for resolving the needs brought during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.

Tourism Minister R K Roja, Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Madanapalli and Piler MLAs Nawaj Bhasha and C Ramachandra Reddy conspicuous with their absence in the meet.