Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Chittoor: Benefits to be distributed to women tomorrow
APSRTC vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy says CM Jagan has been taking measures to improve the living standards of the people in the State
Chittoor: APSRTC vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy is organising a massive event in Chittoor in connection with the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The event is set to be organised on December 21. It will feature distribution of benefits to 50,000 women across 50 divisions in Chittoor rural mandal. The officials have also confirmed that the preparations are underway in Chittoor to make the event a grand success.
The Sai Convention Centre has been the venue for making preparations for the event during the last 14 days. In all, 100 individuals are working round-the-clock to make the occasion a success.
Vijayananda Reddy urged the people to work hard for the benefit of everyone. The Chief Minister’s ambitious project to improve the lives of the people in Andhra Pradesh inspired the plan to provide aid to households in the State.
He said the event would be dedicated to women who have contributed substantially to the community’s growth. The organisers are working hard to ensure that benefits like wages, loans and other forms of support are made available to all women in Chittoor’s rural areas.
Vijayananda Reddy said that the Chief Minister’s birthday provides the perfect opportunity to honour his vision of empowering every citizen in the State.