Chittoor: Benefits to be distributed to women tomorrow

Chittoor: APSRTC vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy is organising a massive event in Chittoor in connection with the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The event is set to be organised on December 21. It will feature distribution of benefits to 50,000 women across 50 divisions in Chittoor rural mandal. The officials have also confirmed that the preparations are underway in Chittoor to make the event a grand success.

The Sai Convention Centre has been the venue for making preparations for the event during the last 14 days. In all, 100 individuals are working round-the-clock to make the occasion a success.

Vijayananda Reddy urged the people to work hard for the benefit of everyone. The Chief Minister’s ambitious project to improve the lives of the people in Andhra Pradesh inspired the plan to provide aid to households in the State.

He said the event would be dedicated to women who have contributed substantially to the community’s growth. The organisers are working hard to ensure that benefits like wages, loans and other forms of support are made available to all women in Chittoor’s rural areas.

Vijayananda Reddy said that the Chief Minister’s birthday provides the perfect opportunity to honour his vision of empowering every citizen in the State.