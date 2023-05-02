Live
Chittoor: Call to spread awareness among labourers on Constitutional rights
Chittoor : Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) I Karuna Kumar stressed that awareness should be created among the labourers on the Constitutional rights.
The DLSA has been playing a crucial role in this regard right from the beginning, he said.
On the occasion of the May Day on Monday, the Labour Department has organised a meet in which he participated as the chief guest.
He appealed to the labourers to resolve their issues if any with the managements in an amicable manner.
He assured that the District Legal Services Authority would ensure free service for the labourers to protect their rights. He lauded the APSRTC drivers stating that they were discharging their duties like soldiers and their role was crucial in guiding the organisation towards profits.
District Transport Officer N Jithendra Reddy said that the working hours of APSRTC drivers had been reduced from 12 hours to 8 hours per day following a prolonged struggle by the employees.
He said that the APSRTC has been conducting free health check-up camps for the employees while it has covered all the employees under the SBI Life Insurance scheme.
District labour officer Jagadish has explained the steps being taken for the welfare of the labourers in the district. APSRTC depot-2 manager Rupasri and others were present.
The chief guest has distributed the ESI cards for some labourers on the occasion.