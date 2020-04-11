Chittoor: Chandragiri MLA Bhaskar Reddy to distribute 16L eggs

Chittoor: Chandragiri MLA and Government Chief Whip Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy has said that he would distribute 16 lakh eggs to 1.6 lakh households in the constituency. Stage has been set to distribute 10 eggs to each family in his constituency through various poultry farms, he added. It may be noted here that V Sunder Naidu, proprietor, Balaji Hatcheries, has taken initiative in this regard for the distribution of eggs in the wake of slump in poultry business.

Speaking on the occasion, Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy said that he drew inspiration from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to safeguard the welfare of the farmers. "Egg is the best protein food for improving the resistance to combat the corona outbreak. I believe that it could shield the people in my constituency," he reasons.

He said that he also was influenced by Dr V Sunder Naidu, who established poultry farms and lending services to the farmers. Earlier, the MLA distributed 3.5 lakh masks, sanitisers and soaps in his constituency.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, V.Sunder Naidu and others spoke on the occasion. All the stocks of 16 lakh eggs were dumped at PVKN Government Degree College for distribution.