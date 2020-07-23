Chittoor: CITU stages protest against Centre's privatisation plans

Chittoor: CITU leaders staged a protest at Assistant Labour Commissioner Office here on Thursday blaming that the Central government has been adopting anti-labour, anti-farmers and anti-employees policy. Addressing the activists, P Chaithanya, general secretary, District CITU Unit has strongly condemned the Central Government for adopting anti labour policies.

The Centre is planning for privatisation of all Government Institutions like Railways, Banks, Insurance , and Air Services to benefit only private managements and as a result, lakhs of employees working in public sector will face the threat of losing their jobs, he said.

He recalled that most of the public sector companies were closed due to the indifferent attitude of both Central and State Governments, he decried. He regretted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep up his promise to reopen Chittoor Cooperative Dairy, Chittoor Sugar Factory and other units though thousands of employees and workers were struggling for survival .

He demanded the Central Government to regularise all the contract workers and employees. CITU senior leader Challa Venkaiah has made an appeal to the Central Government to implement NREGS scheme in urban pockets also. Naveen, Vasanth, Govindarajulu, Babu. Balaji, Surendra, Ganapati and other leaders were present.