Chittoor: Civic body sets up relief camp for homeless poor

Chittoor: City MLA A Srinivasulu stated that as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chittoor Municipal Corporation has set up a special rest house for homeless poor, migrant labourers and destitute persons. Food and medical services will be provided to the persons at the shelter during lockdown period, he said.



Srinivasulu said here on Friday that many of the poor, homeless , daily workers , beggars, orphans were suffering a lot due to lockdown. ``Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the decision to enforce lockdown to prevent the spread of dreaded coronavirus. Under the circumstances , the state government has come forward to provide facilities to the needy poor,'' he said. A team of doctors will take care of health of the inmates. Ambulance would be kept ready.

C Obulesh, Chittoor Municipal Commissioner said that there was no scarcity of funds for maintaining the shelter until the closure of lockdown. He appealed to the voluntary organisations to lend their support to the poor in the rest house.