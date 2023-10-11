Chittoor: Civic chief J Aruna assures support to the homeless

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner J Aruna ensured that all cooperation and moral support would be ensured in all respects. Old age pension and ration cards would be issued to the homeless and aged poor, she stated.

On World Homeless Day, she visited Homeless Persons Shelter, managed by Chittoor Municipal Corporation and SUPPORT Organisation here on Tuesday. The civic chief said that free meals and shelter, besides health services are being provided in the homeless shelter. She observed that NGOs should come forward to lend their contributions for running the shelter in an effective manner. Assistant Commissioner Govardhan, SUPPORT manager Joseph Raju, MEPMA officer Gopi and others were present.