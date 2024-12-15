Sahaj Yog: A Path to Inner Transformation and Harmony City takes giant strides

Live
Bengaluru: Sahaj Yog offers a transformative experience, said Dr Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, at the Sahaja Dhara workshop held at the Bharat Scouts Auditorium on Sunday. Emphasising the practice's simplicity and universality, Dr Kumar explained, “Sahaj means simplicity and also ‘Saha-aj,’ which translates to ‘born together.’ It is our inherent right to understand the subtle system within us and connect our inner energy with the divine. This connection, or ‘Yog,’ unlocks the limitless potential within us.”
Dr Kumar, who has practised Sahaj Yog for 35 years, described it as a life-changing journey. “This practice harmonises us with nature, strengthens relationships, and leads to personal success,” he added while expressing gratitude for the guidance of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, the founder of Sahaja Yoga.
The workshop, organised by Sahaja Yoga, attracted hundreds of meditation enthusiasts keen on exploring Kundalini awakening and self-realisation. Actress Radhika Narayan, singer Manasa Holla, and Dr Kumar were among the event’s chief guests.
Adding to the meditative ambience, the programme featured live performances by acclaimed artists, including sitarist Dr Jayant Kumar Das, composer Pt Dhananjay Dumal, dancer Preeti Sondur, flautist Shaktidhar, and guitarist Vikas Jaiswal. Their music blended seamlessly with the meditation sessions, enhancing the participants’ experiences.
Sahaja Yoga, founded in 1970 by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, is renowned for its meditation practices that promote mental and physical well-being. By awakening and strengthening six chakras through the Sushumna Nadi, practitioners progress to the Sahasrara Chakra, achieving profound peace and a connection with universal energy.
The practice’s straightforward techniques offer a pathway to balance and self-discovery, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief from modern anxieties and a deeper connection to the divine The practitioners present on the event opined