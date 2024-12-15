Harish Rao Criticizes CM Revanth Reddy: "His Time is Over"

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, declaring that his political career is nearing its end. Speaking at a public meeting, Harish Rao pointed out several alleged failures of the current government, accusing Revanth Reddy of inaction and poor governance.

Harish Rao claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has refused to grant an appointment to Revanth Reddy, indicating internal dissatisfaction within the party. "Even his own leadership is sidelining him," Rao remarked.

In a sharp jibe, Harish Rao criticized the government for arresting actor Allu Arjun, calling it a "self-goal" that backfired on the administration. "Arresting a popular actor like Allu Arjun only demonstrates their desperation," he added.

Highlighting developmental issues, Rao questioned whether the current government had initiated any new projects. "In the past year, they have only demolished structures but failed to build anything worthwhile," he alleged. He also criticized the suspension of key welfare schemes like the Rythu Bandhu, which supports farmers.

Harish Rao’s comments come amidst intensifying political campaigns as Telangana prepares for upcoming elections. His remarks are seen as part of the BRS's strategy to counter the Congress-led government's narrative.