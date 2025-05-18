Chittoor collector slams officials over illegal sex determination tests

Chittoor: Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of coordination between government departments in preventing illegal sex determination tests being carried out in violation of the PCPNDT Act, 1994. Chairing the District Level Advisory Committee meeting on Saturday, the Collector questioned why health officials were unaware of such critical violations happening for a long time in the district.

He pointed out that despite the presence of grassroots workers like ASHAs and ANMs, there was no awareness when a woman conceived for the third time after having two girl children—a crucial indicator in such cases. “Why is this information not reaching the department? Why haven’t departments like Health and Women & Child Welfare held coordination meetings over the past ten years involving CDPOs and medical officers?” the Collector asked.

He noted that even the way Anganwadi workers distribute nutritional supplements to pregnant women could be a clue to their health condition—an area being overlooked due to poor inter-departmental coordination. To better understand field-level issues, he directed that two senior district officials personally interact with ASHAs, ANMs, and Anganwadi workers.

He urged the health department staff to work responsibly to curb illegal sex determination practices. He also highlighted that regions bordering other states like Nagari, Palamaner, Punganur, and V Kota – had a higher incidence of unauthorised abortions in private hospitals.

The DM&HO was directed to hold division-wise meetings with RMP doctors to address the issue. Field-level officers were also instructed to conduct visits and gather ground realities. Additionally, the Collector instructed the Drugs Inspector to ensure that no medical shop dispenses medicines without a doctor’s prescription. He also responded to concerns raised by the Women’s Police CI regarding unauthorised sale of scanning machines and ordered a complete review of related records.

DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, ICDS PD Venkateswari, DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao, District Superintendent of Medical Services Dr Ushashree, Drugs Inspector Keerthana, CI Maheswar and SI Nagasoujanya from the Women’s Police Station, along with other relevant officials were present.