Chittoor: CPI participates in TDP hunger strike

Chittoor: Expressing it’s solidarity to the TDP in the backdrop of the arrest of TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the CPI has joined the party leaders in relay hunger strike held here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, CPI district secretary S Narajan has strongly condemned the illegal arrest of former CM Chandrababu.

He charged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hatched a conspiracy to arrest Naidu purely on political vendetta. He urged all political parties except YSRCP to condemn the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu instigating the CID in this regard.

District Farmers Union president N Janarthan and others also spoke on the occasion. Earlier TDP senior leaders BN Rajasimhulu, K Hemalatha, K Balaji and others welcomed the CPI leaders to their relay hunger strike camp.