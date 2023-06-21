Chittoor Dairy sets merger in Amul Foods

Chittoor: In the wake of the state cabinet decision for leasing the defunct Chittoor Cooperative Dairy for 99 years to Amul Foods Factory, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD & Commissioner of Cooperative societies, Ahamd Babu has visited to Chittoor Dairy on Wednesday and discussed all issues relating the sustenance of liquidated Chittoor dairy.

District Collector S. Shanmohan, Joint Collector P.Srinivasulu, Amul Foods authorities were present. It may be mentioned that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit Chittoor shortly for handing over Chittoor Dairy to Amul