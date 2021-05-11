Chittoor: Deputy CM Narayana Swamy lauds Apollo Group for donating oxygen concentrators

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy lauded the gesture of Apollo Group of Hospitals in donating oxygen concentrators to Chittoor district to fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

Dr Pratap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Group of Hospitals has donated 50 oxygen concentrators to the district besides upgrading the strength of beds at Chittoor Government Hospital from 380 to 850, the Minister pointed out.

Narayana Swamy participated in a meeting at Chittoor Apollo Medical College on Tuesday. District Collector M Harinarayanan, MP N Reddappa, YSRCP legislators A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), M S Babu (Puthalapattu) and Narendra Reddy, coordinator, Apollo Hospital and others were present .

The Minister said the government was taking all precautions to supply the required oxygen concentrators tor all the designated government Covid hospitals.