Chittoor district declared Red Zone

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta said that Central Government has declared Chittoor district as Red Zone area for which effective measures would be initiated to implement lockdown restrictions strictly.

Effective measures were initiated to safe guard the interests of the front line personnel involved in combating the Covid-19, he said.

Speaking to press persons here on Friday at Chittoor Municipal Corporation Office , the Collector stated that so far 80 corona positives cases have been registered in the district amd majority cases related to Srikalahasti Red Zone area.

``First corona positive case was identified in Chittoor and five wards were declared as Red Zone. Steps have been initiated to conduct house to house survey in the red zone wards. Vegetables, medicines , and essential goods would be supplied on door delivery basis" he said.

He reiterated that lockdown would be continued for 14 days in the red zone wards. Municipal Commissioner C Obulesh, District Corona 19 Special Officer Narendran, Joint Collector 2 V R Chandra Mouli, DSP K Eswara Reddy and other officials were present .