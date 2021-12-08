Chittoor: Elephant electrocuted in field

Bangaruplem(Chittoor district): An elephant which strayed into an agriculture field was electrocuted at Vepanapalli village in Bangarupalem mandal in the district on Monday night.

According to information, a farmer Irala Subramanyam found the carcass of the tusker in his field and informed the police and forest officials.

The forest officials and police reached the spot and got the post mortem conducted in the field itself through a veterinary doctor and buried it.

West divisional forest officer Ravi Sankar said a strayed elephant which came to fields for eating standing crop died after coming in contact with live wires at the bore well.

The elephant might have got separated from a herd and strayed into the fields, the DFO said and estimated the age at about 12 years. He said no case has been booked in the incident.