Chittoor: Ensure sustainable development of villages says ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu

Chittoor : ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu exhorted the Sarpanches, ZPTCS, MPTCs and bureaucrats of PR Institutions to work in a coordinated manner to ensure local governance and sustainable development of villages.

Presiding over the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations held at ZP General Body Meeting Hall here on Monday, Srinivasulu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced Sachivalayam system in the state linking Panchayat Raj institutions for providing hassle-free services to one and all. He also hailed Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for making significant efforts in strengthening PR Institutions in the state.

He said unique strategy would be developed to provide all infrastructural facilities to PR Institutions with both Central and state funds. District Collector S Shanmohan briefed the objectives of celebrating the National Panchayat Raj Day. ZP Vice-Chairman Dhanumjaya Reddy, Vice-Chairperson Ramya, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy, DPO Lakshmi, Roads and Buildings SE Sankar Babu and PR SE Chandrasekhar Reddy were present.