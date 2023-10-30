  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Funeral held for police dog

Chittoor: Funeral held for police dog
x
Highlights

Chittoor: Police dog Jessy received funeral with full honours, which died of cancer, here on Sunday.District Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth...

Chittoor: Police dog Jessy received funeral with full honours, which died of cancer, here on Sunday.

District Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy, AR ASP Nageswar Rao and others recalled the services of the police dog, which served in the district dog squad for more than nine years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X