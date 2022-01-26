  • Menu
Chittoor: Govt employees take out rally against PRC

x

Government employees taking part in a rally in Chittoor on Tuesday

Chittoor: Protesting against the government's negligent attitude towards the demands of the State government employees, members of the PRC Sadhana Samithi, Chittoor district, organised a mega rally on Tuesday in which thousands of employees particularly pensioners and women employees participated.

Strongly opposing the latest PRC announced by the government, they said that they were left with no other option but to go on an indefinite strike from January 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Y Srinivasulu Reddy, MLC (teachers constituency), pointed out that the implementation of the present PRC would only result in the decrease of salaries of employees.

Sadhana Samithi steering committee leaders Ghanta Mohan, Raghavulu, Prasad Reddy, Amaranath, AITUC Chittoor district chief Murali, CITU chief P Chaithanaya and others spoke.

