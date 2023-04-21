  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Health workers' role hailed for keeping city hygienic

Chittoor: Health workers role hailed for keeping city hygienic
x

Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna interacting with sanitation staff in Chittoor on Thursday

Highlights

In order to keep the city clean and hygienic, the sanitation workers should discharge their responsibilities efficiently, stated Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna.

Chittoor : In order to keep the city clean and hygienic, the sanitation workers should discharge their responsibilities efficiently, stated Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna. Sweeping of main roads in the city should be completed before 6.30 am every day under any circumstances, she made it clear.

Addressing the health workers here on Thursday, she hailed the role of health workers in keeping the city clean and hygienic. She said the sanitary inspectors would be held responsible for any lapse in this regard. She further said that collection of dry and wet waste from each house should be streamlined in the city. She made it clear that dereliction of duties by health workers would be viewed seriously. On the occasion, the health workers have explained their practical difficulties in covering the entire city with skeletal staff. The civic chief assured that she would take immediate steps for resolving their issues. The commissioner then visited NTR Bus station for ascertaining the sanitation status where she interacted with some public also. Health Officer Dr Lokesh, sanitary inspectors Chnnaiah and Narasimham were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X