Chittoor: Health workers' role hailed for keeping city hygienic

Chittoor : In order to keep the city clean and hygienic, the sanitation workers should discharge their responsibilities efficiently, stated Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna. Sweeping of main roads in the city should be completed before 6.30 am every day under any circumstances, she made it clear.

Addressing the health workers here on Thursday, she hailed the role of health workers in keeping the city clean and hygienic. She said the sanitary inspectors would be held responsible for any lapse in this regard. She further said that collection of dry and wet waste from each house should be streamlined in the city. She made it clear that dereliction of duties by health workers would be viewed seriously. On the occasion, the health workers have explained their practical difficulties in covering the entire city with skeletal staff. The civic chief assured that she would take immediate steps for resolving their issues. The commissioner then visited NTR Bus station for ascertaining the sanitation status where she interacted with some public also. Health Officer Dr Lokesh, sanitary inspectors Chnnaiah and Narasimham were present.