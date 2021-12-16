Chittoor: Interstate cyber fraudster nabbed

Chittoor: Police arrested an interstate cyber fraudster on Wednesday. Speaking to media here, DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said the accused has been identified as Sailendra Singh, a resident of Noida, New Delhi.

According to DSP, Sandeep, an employee in Chittoor Government Hospital has lodged a complaint with Chittoor police on December 29 last year that he was cheated by a cyber fraudster to a tune of Rs 35 lakh.

He said the complainant has insured in some private insurance company. Due to certain financial problems, Sandeep was unable to remit the premiums for two years. At this juncture, cyber fraudsters have trapped him with false assurances and created fake bank accounts insisting the victim to remit the GST dues. The complainant lost above Rs 27 lakh, the DSP added.

He further said police investigated the case and arrested Sailendra Singh at Noida and brought to Chittoor on a transit warrant. He said Two town police Circle Inspector Yugandhar and his team played a crucial role in cracking the cybercrime. The cyber fraudster was sent to judicial remand after registering a case.