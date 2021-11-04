Chittoor: Make Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam a grand success

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy declared that villages will be made self-sufficient if Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam is implemented effectively involving all sections of people.

Each villager should be ensured good health by following the initiatives of Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme, he added in a statement. Explaining the progress of JSS in the district, he said the programme would be implemented in the district for over 100 days.

"Development in education and medicine will not be sufficient. The health condition of villagers should be improved along with the development. The living standards of villagers will also be upgraded," he stressed.

The Minister further said that Sachivalayams should take a key role in JSS by way of utilising the services of village ambassadors in a befitting manner.

Drainage system in the villages should be revamped and safe drinking water should be ensured to all the villagers, he added.

He instructed the District Collector M Hari Narayanan to take effective measures for making the 100 days Jagananna Swaccha programme a big success.