Live
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
- Bengaluru: I am following what HD Kumaraswamy has said says DK Shivakumar
- Accused arrested for growing ganja at house
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 22 August, 2023
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 22 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 22 August, 2023
Just In
Chittoor: Meet to strengthen Congress held in Puthalapattu
Congress leaders from Puthalapattu constituency on Monday held a meeting to strengthen the party in the segment
Chittoor: Congress leaders from Puthalapattu constituency on Monday held a meeting to strengthen the party in the segment. Party constituency coordination R Babu said that every party activist should strive his best to build the party from the booth-level.
People were fed up with both the regional parties YSRCP and TDP and looking for an alternative, he said and sought the party activists to explain to people over the need of supporting a national party Congress other than the communal BJP, in the interest of protecting the state.
PCC SC Cell Co-chairman Gowdapera Chitti Babu urged the party workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the constituency keeping in view of 2024 election which is crucial for the future of nation and also state. Congress leaders Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Victoria, Rani and others were present.