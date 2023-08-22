Chittoor: Meet to strengthen Congress held in Puthalapattu

Chittoor: Congress leaders from Puthalapattu constituency on Monday held a meeting to strengthen the party in the segment. Party constituency coordination R Babu said that every party activist should strive his best to build the party from the booth-level.

People were fed up with both the regional parties YSRCP and TDP and looking for an alternative, he said and sought the party activists to explain to people over the need of supporting a national party Congress other than the communal BJP, in the interest of protecting the state.

PCC SC Cell Co-chairman Gowdapera Chitti Babu urged the party workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the constituency keeping in view of 2024 election which is crucial for the future of nation and also state. Congress leaders Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Victoria, Rani and others were present.

