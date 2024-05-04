Kaikaluru: Ganja smuggling will be crushed with iron fist says Pawan Kalyan

Kaikaluru/Giddalur : Ganja smuggling would be rooted out and crushed with an iron fist, said Pawan Kalyan while addressing a huge rally as part of Varahi Vijaya Bheri public meeting here on Friday.

He recalled that 25,000 kg drugs were found in Visakhapatnam which would harm the innocent youth across the State. About 23 lakh youth became ganja addicts across the State.

Introducing Kaikaluru Assembly constituency candidate Dr Kamineni Srinivas and Eluru Lok Sabha constituency candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, he appealed to people to elect them with huge majority.

He assured the people of Kaikaluru that it would be upgraded into a municipality. A fire station at Kalidindi, a degree college, ESI hospital and a 50-bed primary health centre would be established at Kaikalru. He came down heavily on the Minister of Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for ignoring the bird sanctuary at Kolleru.

Referring to the biggest sweet water lake Kolleru, Pawan said that the lake was totally polluted and it is high time the lake is brought back to its past glory.

Coming down heavily on the local legislator, Pawan said that MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao has been exploiting the natural resources of sand and earth and his son had taken over 50 acres of land belonging to farmers. He appealed to the people not to be afraid of the MLA and launch a fight against him.



He ridiculed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the ‘One Chance CM’ and said that the Chief Minister destroyed all sectors including the aqua farmers, fishermen and even students without giving them fee reimbursement.



Later addressing the Varahi Vijayabheri public meeting in Giddalur in Prakasam district, Pawan said that the TDP, JSP and BJP alliance would complete the Veligonda project and provide drinking and irrigation water through it, to make the western part of Prakasam district a fertile land.



He announced that after NDA comes to power in the State, it would focus on education, health, employment, law and order and drinking and irrigation water in the State, with an aim to provide work for every hand and water for every crop.



Speaking at the meeting, Pawan said that no one is considering the backwardness and poverty in the Prakasam district. He said that he understood the problems of the fluorosis victims in Kanigiri and Ongole. He said that by completing the Veligonda project the NDA government would address the water crisis in the parts of Prakasam, and Nellore districts. He cautioned the voters that if the YSRCP candidates are elected it would result in the death of the future of the people.

Pawan came down heavily on CM Jagan for harassing the workers of opposition parties. He said that their party worker Vengaiah Naidu was harassed and abetted to commit suicide just for asking about sanitation.

He claimed that though they could contest at Giddalur on their own, they sacrificed the seat to TDP as part of the alliance needs. He asserted that the NDA partners would work in coordination and defeat the YSRCP candidate.

Pawan said that the safety and protection of women is the responsibility of the NDA government. He requested the people to believe in Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Muthumula Ashok Reddy and vote for them as the MP and MLA candidates. He said that they both would strive for the development of the constituency and stop migrations, and informed that he too would take the responsibility for development of Giddalur along with the remaining 174 Assembly constituencies.